Tahoe-Douglas Elks Lodge in Gardnerville hosting bingo and more in March

The Tahoe-Douglas Elks Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos, is hosting bingo on Friday, March 2.

Doors open at 5 with warm-ups at 6 and regular games at 6:30 p.m. The event offers a jackpot of $1,025 in 46 numbers and a powerball jackpot of $200. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served.

The lodge will host another evening of bingo at the same time on March 16 with jackpot numbers to be announced.

Other events at the lodge include a taco dinner — tacos for $3 with beans, condiments and dessert — from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 22; and a family buffet breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 25. The breakfast costs $7 for Elks and their spouses and $8 for non-Elks. Elk children under 10 can eat for $4; non-Elk children are $5.