Tahoe-Douglas Elks Lodge in Gardnerville hosting bingo and more in March
February 28, 2018
The Tahoe-Douglas Elks Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos, is hosting bingo on Friday, March 2.
Doors open at 5 with warm-ups at 6 and regular games at 6:30 p.m. The event offers a jackpot of $1,025 in 46 numbers and a powerball jackpot of $200. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served.
The lodge will host another evening of bingo at the same time on March 16 with jackpot numbers to be announced.
Other events at the lodge include a taco dinner — tacos for $3 with beans, condiments and dessert — from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 22; and a family buffet breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 25. The breakfast costs $7 for Elks and their spouses and $8 for non-Elks. Elk children under 10 can eat for $4; non-Elk children are $5.
Trending In: Announcements
- Free film screening March 14 in Reno to center on Nevada water fight
- Natural Living: Protect yourself during the cold/flu season naturally
- Dayton restaurant hosting Tip-A-Cop fundraiser to help Special Olympics Nevada
- Baby-sitting certification course offered in Carson City over spring break
- Commodity food distribution planned in Carson City
Trending Sitewide
- Charlie and Karen Abowd to retire, sell Café at Adele’s as restaurant celebrates 40th anniversary
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City
- Carson City man imprisoned for 1998 murder to be released
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce