Teddy Bear Tea to benefit Small Blessings Preschool in Carson City

The inaugural Teddy Bear Tea on May 19 will benefit Small Blessings Preschool, an outreach of Carson City First United Methodist Church.

The tea will take place at the Event Center at the Plaza Hotel, 211 E. Ninth St.

The event offers a silent auction, raffle, and awards for best dressed. Guests are encouraged to bring their loved ones and their favorite teddy bear.

Tickets range from $15 to $45 for individuals and $350 for a table of 10. To purchase tickets, go to payit2.com/e/teddybeartea.

In operation since 1991, the preschool serves approximately 80 children and families. It relies on donations and fundraising in order to keep its tuition rates affordable, allowing it to provide part-time high-quality early childhood programming.

Individuals and businesses who want to make a donation can email smallblessingspreschool@gmail.com.

For information about the preschool, go to smallblessingschristianpreschool.com.