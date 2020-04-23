Temporary traffic signals in place on U.S. 50 junction in Silver Springs

Beginning April 23, temporary traffic signals will be in place on Alternate U.S. 95 just south of the U.S. 50 junction in Silver Springs as part of Nevada Department of Transportation highway improvements.

On U.S. 95A between Lake Avenue and the U.S. 50 junction in Silver Springs, temporary traffic signals will alternate directions of traffic 24-hours-a-day beginning Thursday, April 23 through Friday, May 1. No passing will be allowed in the area. Motorists should anticipate travel delays of up to 30 minutes.

Crews will install concrete drainage boxes underneath the highway for enhanced drainage.

A traffic roundabout is also under construction at the U.S. 50 and U.S. 95A junction in Silver Springs. The concrete roundabout will make intersection travel safer and quicker, with free right turns between U.S. 50 and southern U.S. 95A.

The work is part of NDOT’s project to widen U.S. 50 from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway between Roy’s Road in Stagecoach and the U.S. 95A junction in Silver Springs. As part of the project begun in January 2019, crews have thus far excavated and paved approximately nine miles of new U.S. 50 westbound and eastbound lanes, as well as made drainage improvements. Eight frontage roads have also been constructed, tying local access roads into major intersections for safer designated turns to and from the highway. Fourteen miles of new four strand, four-foot high livestock/wildlife fencing have been constructed on both sides of the highway to reduce vehicle-animal collisions and enhance safety.

The project is scheduled to complete in the second half of 2020.

The approximately $50 million highway project by contractor Granite Construction Company marks the final phase of widening of U.S. 50 to four lanes between Carson City and Silver Springs. Project updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.