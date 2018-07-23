The Craguns to perform at free gospel concert in Carson City

Hope Crossing Community Church, 1505 Railroad Drive in Carson City, will host a free concert on Aug. 1 featuring its music ministry when the doors open at 6:30 and the main concert with The Craguns at 7 p.m.

The Craguns is a dynamic family group comprised of husband and wife team Jordan and Elena Cragun, Jordan's father Ray and Jordan's sister Savannah.

The family has performed for millions of people at venues like the Blue Gate Theater, Silver Dollar City and the National Quartet Convention as well as on gospel radio and television networks like Daystar Television.

The all-ages concert invites attendees to laugh, be challenged and leave encouraged as The Craguns minister the gospel through song.

All are welcome to attend. Although admission is free, a love offering for The Craguns will be taken.

The family's music can be purchased after the show.