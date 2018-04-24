The Internet of Things: Pros and cons of technology to be laid out in Carson City forum

"The Internet of Things," exploring how technology is transforming our lives, is at the heart of a forum at 6 p.m. May 8 at the Brewery Arts Center.

The event will provide an introduction into the Internet of Things and where/how we "interact" with the devises in our community, homes and even our health care.

Learn about the disrupting effects, both good and bad, that technology will have on our daily lives.

Also to be addressed is what's next, how fast will it come, and what will your role be in a changing world.

Moderated by Carson City Manager Nick Marano, the event will feature Marty Skolnick, account and program manager at Siemens Intelligent Integrated Developments, and Steve Cerocke, chairman of the board at IQ Systems Inc.

Presented by Sierra Nevada Forums and sponsored by Nevada Humanities, League of Women Voters, and Partnership Carson City, the event will be in the BAC's Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.

For information, contact Kathy Bartosz at 775-232-1417, or go to http://www.sierranevadaforums.com.