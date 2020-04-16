The Rotary Club of Sparks will be partnering with Champion Chevrolet, Great Basin Brewing Company and Pinocchio’s Bar and Grill to provide meals to medical workers!

The Rotary Club of Sparks wants to do their part to help the community during this COVID 19 pandemic. The club decided on a project that helps support the medical workers in our community, as well as local businesses that have been economically impacted by this pandemic. The following is a history and description of the project.

Sparks Rotarian, Dick Gammick, and Jack Stanko of Champion Chevrolet where having a conversation when Jack mentioned that this community owed the Emergency Room personnel at Renown Regional Medical Center a debt of gratitude for the services they have been rendering due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, in spite of the personal risks. Jack suggested the idea of having meals delivered to these folks for at least the next couple of weeks and maybe longer.

With that in mind they approached the Rotary Club of Sparks to determine if they wanted to join in the effort. As it turned out, President Michael Day stated that they were already discussing the idea of doing the same for Northern Nevada Medical Center (NNMC) located in Sparks. The funds for the endeavor would be raised by asking the members to donate a sum equal to the missed lunches due to cancellation of weekly meetings the last 5 weeks.

Further discussions wound up including St. Mary’s Regional Center and the VA Medical Center (Hospital). Sparks Rotary agreed to go ahead and supply NNMC, while Jack Stanko and the Gammicks (to a small part) would ensure the three Medical Centers in Reno would be served.

J.P. Pinocchio of Pinocchio’s Bar and Grill and Tom Young of Great Basin Brewing Company were both contacted and agreed to prepare and arrange scheduled deliveries of the meals to the hospitals with Tom serving NNMC and J.P. serving the Reno medical centers. The meals will be delivered beginning this week.