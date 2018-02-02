‘The Vagina Monologues’ returning to Carson City
February 2, 2018
Eve Ensler's play that touches on body image, sex, love, reproduction and other issues affecting women is once again hitting the stage at the Brewery Arts Center.
"The Vagina Monologues" has been presented for several years in Carson City in honor of V-Day, a movement that seeks to end violence against females.
As in years past, all proceeds will benefit Advocates to End Domestic Violence, the nonprofit shelter whose mission is to support and protect battered women and their children.
Directed by Jennifer Lynn, the show will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17 and 2 p.m. Feb. 18 in the venue's Performance Hall, 449 W. King St.
Tickets start at $15. To buy them and for information, go to breweryarts.org and click the "Events" tab.
Trending In: Announcements
- Chili’s hosting Daddy-Daughter Night Out on Feb. 6
- Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race planned in South Lake Tahoe
- AAA Carson City office to offer DMV services
- Sierra Place Senior Living in Carson City offering free events
- $75,000 for art programming up for grabs in Vans competition for high school students