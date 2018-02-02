‘The Vagina Monologues’ returning to Carson City

Eve Ensler's play that touches on body image, sex, love, reproduction and other issues affecting women is once again hitting the stage at the Brewery Arts Center.

"The Vagina Monologues" has been presented for several years in Carson City in honor of V-Day, a movement that seeks to end violence against females.

As in years past, all proceeds will benefit Advocates to End Domestic Violence, the nonprofit shelter whose mission is to support and protect battered women and their children.

Directed by Jennifer Lynn, the show will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17 and 2 p.m. Feb. 18 in the venue's Performance Hall, 449 W. King St.

Tickets start at $15. To buy them and for information, go to breweryarts.org and click the "Events" tab.