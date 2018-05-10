Thomas to lecture on universe, law enforcement at Jack C. Davis Observatory in Carson City

Buzz Lightyear might not be referenced, but Mike Thomas will talk about the universe in his lecture, "Infinity and Beyond," on Saturday, May 12 at Western Nevada College's Jack C. Davis Observatory in Carson City.

Thomas will focus on the size of the universe, its history and what is really meant by "infinity" in relation to the universe.

One day earlier, Thomas will also lecture at Jack C. Davis Observatory, presenting "Cops, the Real Story." Thomas will provide a slide show lecture on Friday, May 11 that addresses the reality of law enforcement service in the U.S.

Both lectures are free to the public and begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Community members and visitors shouldn't hesitate to use Jack C. Davis Observatory as an educational resource and social outing as the summer and mostly clear evenings approach.

Even when lectures aren't planned, Saturday nights are designated as Star Parties at the observatory. On these nights, the observatory is open to the public from sundown to 11 p.m. and the Western Nevada Astronomical Society will host the event for attendees interested in astronomy.

Recommended Stories For You

Jack C. Davis Observatory is located at 2699 Van Patten Drive in Carson City.