Three bands to play free concert Tuesday in McFadden Plaza
June 15, 2018
Navy Band Southwest provides a taste of New Orleans with its newest group, the 32nd Street Brass Band, on Tuesday, June 19, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Bob McFadden Plaza, 223 W. Third Street, Carson City.
The band, in Carson City during Navy Week, incorporates jazz, funk, Dixieland, and R&B, to keep everyone moving and entertained. Admission is free.
The Mile High Jazz Camp Band, led by Nick Jacques, will open the concert. After a week of study with Jacques and a workshop with the 32nd Street Brass Band, these middle- and high-school musicians are eager to show their style. The Mile High Jazz Band with vocalist Jakki Ford will also perform, followed by all three bands combined for a rousing finale.
People of all ages will enjoy the ambiance of the outdoor venue with several informal dining options. The audience is asked to bring chairs.
The jazz camp and this concert are supported in part by the Mile High Jazz Band with public funding through a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, call the Mile High Jazz Band at 775-883-4154, or visit the web site: MileHighJazz.com.
