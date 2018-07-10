Three volunteers needed to serve on Carson City Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife
July 10, 2018
Three volunteers are needed to serve on the Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife, the entity that manages wildlife matters within Carson City.
The board meetings vary in number, usually with the onset of fishing and hunting seasons, and could require a commitment of up to six hours a month. Each term will expire in July 2021.
The volunteers will represent the interests of a sportsman, rancher or farmer. Applicants must be a registered voter as well as a resident of Carson City.
The Carson City Board of Supervisors is accepting applications, available at carson.org, until Aug. 3. Interviews are tentatively planned to be held at the BOS meeting on Aug. 16.
The city's Boards, Committees, and Commissions Policy and Procedures can be viewed at http://www.carson.org/volunteer.
