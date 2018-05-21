Tickets on sale for 9th annual Girls State Tea planned for June 1 in Carson City
May 21, 2018
The American Legion Auxiliary Capitol Unit 4 will be hosting its 9th Annual Girls State Tea from 5 to 7 p.m. June 1 at the Governor's Mansion, 606 Mountain St., Carson City.
Tickets — $10 for adults and $5 for youth — include light refreshments. All proceeds will benefit the Nevada Girls State program and Girls State delegates from Carson, Douglas and Sierra Lutheran high schools.
For information and tickets, call Lily Hack at 775-841-6467 or Chris Ritger at 775-782-9791.
