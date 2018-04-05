Tickets still being sold for family comedy night in Carson City

Tickets are available for one of Carson Tahoe Health Auxiliary's major fundraisers — a family evening of comedy featuring the Sacramento franchise ComedySportz.

The event will be at 4 p.m. April 14 at the Gold Dust West. The comedy group's format is the basis of the Drew Carey television show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" The audience has the ability to dictate the turn of events by choosing topics.

Organizers are hoping to deliver an evening of spontaneous, witty, funny, and family-friendly comedy while ensuring the nonprofit can continue its mission of supporting the hospital and making the patient experience more positive.

Since the early 1950s, the group of volunteers has worked to raise funds to purchase equipment for patient care, including sturdier wheelchairs, an AccuVein infrared vein finder machine to assist in finding a vein for easier blood draw, televisions in the post-operating rooms, chemotherapy pumps, and a bladder scanner. It also provides continuing education scholarships for the nursing staff and for nursing students at Western Nevada College.

The afternoon of entertainment also includes a buffet dinner and dessert.

For tickets, go to the Carson Tahoe hospital lobby gift shop, or call 775-445-5142, or buy them online at https://CarsonTahoeComedy.eventbrite.com.

For information, contact Tamar Warren, Auxiliary president, at 775-461-0311 or Auxiliarypulse@gmail.com.