TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony gearing up for ROMANTIX series

Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus continues its 13th Summer MusicFest with The ROMANTIX: Beethoven-Rossini-Dvorak on Friday, July 27, 7 p.m. at Carson Valley Methodist Church in Gardnerville (1375 Centerville Lane).

The program opens with Gioacchino Rossini's Overture to The Barber of Seville, and continues with Beethoven's Symphony No. 1 in C major. The program concludes with Anton Dvorak's Cello Concerto Opus 104, performed by Peter Lenz, the principal cellist of the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. Jeff Lindhorst serves as concertmaster. Maestro James Rawie will conduct all performances.

Other performances are Sunday, July 29, 4:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Church in Incline Village (300 Country Club Dr.), and Friday, August 3, 7:00 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in South Lake Tahoe (1041 Lyons Ave./96150). The final performance will be on Sunday, August 5, 4:00 p.m., St. John's Presbyterian Church in Reno at 4:00 PM (1070 W. Plumb Lane/89509).

A Soiree Musicale Fundraiser for this series will take place on Sunday, July 22 at 4 p.m. at a private home in Zephyr Cove. Tickets are $150 per person/$250 per couple.

For information, call 775-833-2478 or buy tickets at http://www.ToccataTahoe.org.

Tickets for this series are available at the door or online at http://www.ToccataTahoe.org.

General admission to these concerts is $30 adults, $25 seniors. Preferred seating is $40 and $15 for youth/students. Students with ID under 25 years of age and youth are free, in non reserved seating, at most regular season concerts in 2018.

TOCCATA's 13th Summer MusicFest continues September 3-11 with the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 Memorial Concert series, featuring Alex Eisenberg performing Bruch's Violin Concerto #1 in G minor. TOCCATA Symphony Chorus will perform selections from Verdi's Requiem.

For information or preferred seating, email ToccataTahoe@gmail.com, call 775-313-9697, or visit http://www.ToccataTahoe.org.