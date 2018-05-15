Tomatomania beginning at Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City

Tomatomania begins Saturday, May 19, and runs through Sunday, May 27.

It's time to get those tomatoes into the ground. On Saturday, May 19, the Greenhouse Garden Center will kick off Tomatomania with lots of excitement. At 9 a.m. David Ruf will give a class all about growing tomatoes and peppers successfully.

Then between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the Carson High School Jazz Band will perform.

The CHS Band Boosters will be manning its annual Tomatomania Hot Dog Stand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the high school's music department.

The Greenhouse Garden Center is at 2450 S. Curry St., 775-882-8600.