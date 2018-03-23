Training in Carson City planned for potential foster parents

The next mandatory training for potential foster/adoptive parents is coming to Carson City next month.

The training will be from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 21, 22 and 29 in the Valley View Room of Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, 1600 Medical Parkway. The Valley View Room is on the third floor.

All three sessions are required for general foster/adoptive applicants. Relative and fictive kin applicants need only complete the April 22 session.

To sign up and for information, contact Lori Nichols, foster care recruiter, at 775-684-1967, or toll-free at 1-888-423-2659, or email lnichols@dcfs.nv.gov.