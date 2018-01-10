Training planned in Carson City for would-be foster parents
January 10, 2018
The next mandatory training for potential foster/adoptive parents is coming to Carson City in February.
The training will be from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 10 and 11 in the Valley View Room of Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, 1600 Medical Parkway. The Valley View Room is on the third floor.
All three sessions are required for general foster/adoptive applicants. Relative and fictive kin applicants need only complete the Feb. 10 session.
To sign up and for information, call Lori Nichols, foster care recruiter, at 775-684-1967, or toll-free at 1-888-423-2659.
