Trivia traditions to begin this weekend at Living the Good Life in Carson City

Starting May 12, Living the Good Life will be hosting DJ Trivia games every Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Each question represents a category ranging from science, history, sports, lyrics, television, celebrities, and more.

The game is free to play and open to all ages. Teams can consist of groups, duos, or even solo with a creative team name.

The team with the most points at the end of the night wins prizes.

Teams also can gain extra points before the game by visiting DJ Trivia Nevada on Facebook for Clue of the Day.

The interactive game company is featured in bars throughout Reno and Fallon, including Carson City's The Fox Brewpub on Tuesdays.

For future expansions in Carson City, DJ Trivia Nevada also is looking to hire part-time game hosts who like games, people, and speaking over a microphone — as well as the availability to work two-hour games two to three nights a week, and contribute to the group's social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.

To apply, send a resume through DJ Trivia Nevada's Facebook messaging platform.