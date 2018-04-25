Trove of handcrafted gifts offered at Carson City Senior Center’s gift shop

Hidden Treasures, the gift shop housed inside the Carson City Senior Center on Beverly Drive, offers jewelry, aprons, towels, quilts, crocheted and knitted baby sets, and a slew of other handcrafted items — all made by seniors 60 and older.

The shop, exclusively operated by volunteers, was created to provide an activity for local seniors and to help volunteers learn marketing and sales skills.

Besides crafts, the shop also sells specialty boxes of chocolate and See's Candy year round, not just during the holidays.

Seniors who bring their wares into the shop do so on a consignment basis. They get 85 percent of the profit; the remaining net proceeds are utilized by the gift shop for business expenses and to help the Meals on Wheels program.

Over the years Hidden Treasures has become a meeting place for many of the regular seniors who frequent the center. They say they enjoy talking and visiting with the volunteers and are always treated with friendliness and respect.

Diane Maguire brings a background in sales to her position as manager of the shop.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Seniors interested in displaying and selling their craft, or seniors who want to volunteer, can call the shop at 775-883-7982 and ask for Diane.