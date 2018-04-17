Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus presenting spring series ‘Viva Verdi!’

An assortment of opera choruses, jazz, Broadway, and gospel selections will be performed in the Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus' spring concert series, titled "Viva Verdi!"

The 45-voice chorus, under the direction of Susan K. Horst, will be joined by the Diablo Valley College Philharmonic Orchestra performing opera choruses and arias by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi. Also to be featured will be the Truckee Tahoe Youth Chorus.

The program will be performed at 7 p.m. April 21 and 2 p.m. April 22 at the Resort at Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children under 18 (or with student ID) and are available at Cabona's, The Office Boss, Truckee-Donner Rec and Park District office, or online at http://www.truckeechorus.org, and at the door.

The chorus was organized in the spring of 2002. It's cosponsored by the Osher Life Long Learning Institute of Sierra College and charitable donations from the community.

The chorus is made up of some 50 members from the Truckee and North Lake Tahoe areas. The mission of the organization is to promote choral music and arts in the schools and community and to provide a performance outlet for the members.