Unique Crafters Gift Shop in Carson City selling See’s Candies, other items

The Unique Crafters Gift Shop, inside the Carson Center Senior Center on Beverly Drive, carries a host of items made by local seniors.

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, the shop raises funds for the Meals on Wheels program that serves more than 200 homebound seniors in Carson City.

The shop is selling See's Candies for Valentine's Day. It's located at 911 Beverly Drive.