Vendors, donations sought for Dayton Barking Lot Sale on May 19
April 3, 2018
Vendors and donations are needed for the Dayton Barking Lot Sale, planned from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19.
The sale offers spaces, 12 feet long and 12 feet wide, and raises money to help maintain the Dayton Valley Dog Park.
Spaces cost $25 in advance and $30 after May 1. Checks can be mailed to DVDP, P.O. Box 995, Dayton, 89403.
Want to donate your stuff? Drop off your items from 4 to 6 p.m. May 18 at the park, located at Dayton Valley and Como roads in Dayton.
For information, call Sally Silva at 775-297-1359.
