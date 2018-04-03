Vendors, donations sought for Dayton Barking Lot Sale on May 19

Vendors and donations are needed for the Dayton Barking Lot Sale, planned from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19.

The sale offers spaces, 12 feet long and 12 feet wide, and raises money to help maintain the Dayton Valley Dog Park.

Spaces cost $25 in advance and $30 after May 1. Checks can be mailed to DVDP, P.O. Box 995, Dayton, 89403.

Want to donate your stuff? Drop off your items from 4 to 6 p.m. May 18 at the park, located at Dayton Valley and Como roads in Dayton.

For information, call Sally Silva at 775-297-1359.