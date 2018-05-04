Vendors, donations sought for Dayton Barking Lot Sale
May 4, 2018
Vendors are being recruited for the Dayton Barking Lot Sale, a fundraiser for the Dayton Valley Dog Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19.
The 12-by-12 spaces cost $30 each. Checks can be mailed to DVDP, P.O. Box 995, Dayton, 89403.
Anyone who wants to donate items for the sale can drop them off from 4 to 6 p.m. May 18 at the dog park, located at Dayton Valley and Como roads in Dayton.
For information, call Sally Silva at 775-297-1359.
Trending In: Announcements
- Spring sale in Carson City offers chance to shop homemade, homegrown items
- Douglas County candidates to be feature in forum May 3
- New Wave Crave to perform 1980s dance music in Carson City
- Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City to cover gardening in small spaces
- Donations and vendors sought for community garage, fabric sale in Dayton