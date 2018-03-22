Vendors, donations sought for Dayton rummage sale
March 22, 2018
The Dayton Intermediate School is looking for vendors and donations for its rummage sale set to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 in the school' sparking lot.
The cost of vendor space is $20 and $10 for individual selling space. Spaces are roughly 8-by-10 feet, and sellers are tasked with bringing their own tables.
The DIS Parent Faculty Club also will be accepting gently used items to sell with funds benefitting school improvements.
Due to limited storage space, large items won't be accepted. Donations can be dropped off on April 12 during parent-teacher conferences and before and after school on April 25.
Anything that doesn't sell at the event will be donated.
For information and registration, contact Jennifer Walker at 775-246-6250.
