Volunteers needed for Carson High School Safe Grad Night
May 16, 2018
Volunteers are needed for Carson High School's Safe Grad Night, the annual graduation party that's returning on the evening of June 9 and into the early morning hours of June 10.
Helpers are needed for two decorating shifts on June 9, one from 8 a.m. to noon and another from noon to 4 p.m.
Volunteers are also needed to man shifts from Saturday evening into Sunday morning, particularly the late-night shift from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Other time slots include: 7:30-11:30 p.m. and 2:30-5:30 a.m.
Nurses are also needed at 7:30 p.m. June 9 and 2:30 a.m. June 10, and a cleanup crew needs to be assembled from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. June 10.
Volunteer positions include: registration, raffle, bag check, door monitors, floaters, bounce houses, hypnotist, swimming pool, vehicle monitors, etc.
For information about volunteering and how you can assure a safe graduation, go to http://carsonhighsafegrad.com/index.html, or contact Wendy Tims at chsgbvolunteer@gmail.com or 775-741-3918.
