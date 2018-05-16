Volunteers needed for Carson High School Safe Grad Night

Volunteers are needed for Carson High School's Safe Grad Night, the annual graduation party that's returning on the evening of June 9 and into the early morning hours of June 10.

Helpers are needed for two decorating shifts on June 9, one from 8 a.m. to noon and another from noon to 4 p.m.

Volunteers are also needed to man shifts from Saturday evening into Sunday morning, particularly the late-night shift from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Other time slots include: 7:30-11:30 p.m. and 2:30-5:30 a.m.

Nurses are also needed at 7:30 p.m. June 9 and 2:30 a.m. June 10, and a cleanup crew needs to be assembled from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. June 10.

Volunteer positions include: registration, raffle, bag check, door monitors, floaters, bounce houses, hypnotist, swimming pool, vehicle monitors, etc.

For information about volunteering and how you can assure a safe graduation, go to http://carsonhighsafegrad.com/index.html, or contact Wendy Tims at chsgbvolunteer@gmail.com or 775-741-3918.