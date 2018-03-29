Volunteers needed to help English language learners
March 29, 2018
Anyone who wants to help break the language barrier on a local level can by teaching a second language to adults who are waiting to learn how to speak, read and write in English.
A free tutor orientation and training workshop is being held from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. April 14 in the Pine Nut Room of the Douglas County Public Library, 1625 Library Lane in Minden. Light snacks will be served.
The ESL In-home Program of Northern Nevada said the commitment to tutor a non-English speaking person is 1-2 hours per week, according to each volunteer's schedule.
To reserve a seat, call 775-888-2021, or email eslinhomennv@gmail.com. It's OK to bring lunch and a friend.
For information about the program, go to http://www.eslinhome.org.
