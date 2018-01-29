Volunteers offering free tax preparation help in Carson City

Starting in February, free tax preparation services by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers will be available to anyone with low to moderate income.

The Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, will be hosting volunteers from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Appointments are required. To make one, call 775-883-0703.

Friends in Service Helping (FISH), 138 E. Long St., will be a tax preparation site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 775-882-3474.

At Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road, appointment slots will be open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 775-246-6210.

Anyone seeking tax help may be asked to bring their Social Security card and one for any dependents (or returning clients can bring the SSA1099 form); a valid photo ID; a copy of last year's tax return; all tax documents including W-2, SSA 1099 and 1099R forms; documentation proving health insurance or form 1095A if applicable; and a voided check or checkbook for refund purposes.