Volunteers sought for Beautification Day in Dayton

The nonprofit Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties is inviting volunteers to help beautify the Dayton Food Pantry, the nonprofit garden center Community Roots & Shoots, and Healthy Communities grounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at 209 Dayton Valley Road.

The Beautification Day will conclude with a barbecue dinner for all who volunteer.

Healthy Communities director Wendy Madson says she's grateful for the help and is inviting "everyone — community members, agencies, businesses, service groups, school groups, etc. — to help with planting, weeding, painting, etc."

In an additional part of the project, artist Denise Berumen has offered to paint a mural for the building, and other artists are invited to help.

The idea for the event came when Centerpoint offered to make Healthy Communities one of its "Church Without Walls" community service projects.

Centerpoint also offered to host a barbecue at Healthy Communities' headquarters for all who volunteer for the May 20 project.

Healthy Communities Coalition sponsors three food pantries in the region and funds school resource coordinator and community health worker positions, Stand Tall teams, youth job skills programs, and free cooking, gardening and wellness classes as part of initiatives to increase wellness and access to health care services and local food.

The Coalition also adds funding to school and community gardens and hoop houses, youth programs, suicide prevention training, and more.

Call 246-7550 for details. For information about HCC, see healthycomm.org.