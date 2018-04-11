Volunteers still needed for Northern Nevada Red Cross fire safety campaign

The Northern Nevada Red Cross is seeking volunteers to assist in installing smoke alarms in area homes that have signed-up to receive a free smoke alarm as part of the Sound the Alarm campaign.

Volunteers are needed to help with installation on the following dates and locations: Sun Valley on April 28, Carson City on May 1, and Gardnerville on May 5.

To sign up or learn more about the campaign, contact the Northern Nevada Red Cross at 775-954-1185, or go to http://www.soundthealarm.org/northernnevada.

The Northern Nevada Red Cross has teamed up with fire departments and local partners to promote home fire safety through smoke alarm installation events. The campaign is part of a nationwide effort by the Red Cross to install 100,000 free smoke alarms nationwide.