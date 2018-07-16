V&T Railway offering trips on Toast of the Canyon wine train

Tickets are available for the V&T Railway's Toast of the Canyon wine train, offering a trip through the scenic Carson River Canyon with appetizers and wine, on July 21, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.vtrailway.com or 877-724-5007.

The wine train will depart from Carson City's Eastgate Depot at 5 p.m. for the canyon. Riders will be complimented to wine and appetizers from Red's Old 395 Grill during the 45-minute, round-trip journey.

Additionally, the V&T Railway will feature several other specialty trains during its 2018 season. Guests can enjoy melodrama dinner trains, a Westworld themed wine train and a Mark Twain wine train.

These event trains will run on select dates through October before the railway transforms itself into a winter wonderland for the famed Polar Express. Tickets for event trains can be purchased online at http://www.vtrailway.com or (877) 724-5007. The Carson City passenger station is located approximately seven miles from Carson City on 4650 Eastgate Siding Road.

For information on the V&T Railway's Carson City to Virginia City train ride and for a calendar of upcoming events, visit http://www.vtrailway.com. For the latest updates on the V&T, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.