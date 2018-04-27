Washoe Lake State Park hosting celebration, several hikes in May

May events at Washoe Lake State Park include a night hike, Celebrate Washoe Valley Day, a sand dune hike and a full moon hike. Reservations are only required for the full moon hike.

Night Hike and Stargazing

Join park staff for a guided night hike along the Deadman's Creek Trail to the gazebo overlooking Washoe Valley. Weather permitting, park staff will point out some constellations and other features of the night sky. Participants should wear sturdy hiking boots and bring a red flashlight (if possible, as red light does not negatively affect night vision), water and an extra layer of clothing.

WHEN: Saturday, May 12, 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Meet at the Maze parking lot inside Washoe Lake State Park. Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north approximately four miles on Eastlake Blvd. The park entrance is on your left. Turn left past the fee booth and it is the first parking lot on the right.

COST: The park entrance fee is $5 per vehicle. Cash and check only. There is no additional charge for this program.

Celebrate Washoe Valley

Meet the people of Washoe Valley. Visit with local residents and businesses. This event, hosted by the Washoe Valley Alliance, is held at the Washoe Lake State Park Group Use Pavilion. Park entrance fees are waived for this event.

WHEN: Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north approximately four miles on Eastlake Blvd. The park entrance is on your left. Turn left past the fee booth and it is the 2nd parking lot on the right. Additional parking is available.

COST: Park entrance fees are waived for this event.

Sand Dune Hike

Join park staff for a guided hike through the sand dunes. The sand dunes form along the east shore of the lake and provide a unique environment. Discover some of the plants and animals of the dunes, along with history of the valley's early inhabitants. Participants should wear sturdy hiking boots, as most of this trail involves hiking in loose sand. Bring water, binoculars, a camera and an extra layer of clothing.

WHEN: Sunday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north approximately four miles on Eastlake Blvd. the park entrance is on your left. Turn right past the fee booth, pass the campground, and follow the short gravel road to the Equestrian Parking Area.

COST: The park entrance fee is $5 per vehicle. Cash, check, and credit cards. There is no additional charge for this program.

Full Moon Hike

Join park staff for a moderate 1.5 mile, round-trip hike to the gazebo on the Deadman's Creek Trail. There is an elevation gain of approximately 300 feet. Participants should dress warmly, wear good hiking boots and bring a flashlight. Reservations are required and this hike is limited to 30 people. Call 775-687-4319, or email washoelake@hdiss.net to reserve your spot.

WHEN: Sunday, May 27, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Meet at the Maze parking lot inside the park. Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north on Eastlake Blvd. approximately four miles. The park entrance is on the left. Turn left past the fee booth and the maze is the first parking lot on the right.

COST: The park entrance fee is $5 per vehicle. Please use the self-pay station at the park entrance. Cash or check only.