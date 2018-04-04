Western Nevada College hosting nursing program informational meetings
If you are planning to enter the nursing program or medical-related courses at Western Nevada College, attending one of the upcoming informational meetings will help you get your enrollment documents, vaccines and background checks in order.
Informational meetings are scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. April 11 and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 2. Both events will take place in Marlette Hall, in the Cedar Building.
These meetings will cover the nursing program, as well as Certified Nursing Assistant, Emergency Medical Services and Laboratory Assistant/Phlebotomy courses, and completing the documents required to enroll in them.
For information, call 775-445-3000.
