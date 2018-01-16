Western Nevada College offering class to certify HAM radio technicians

If you work or play in the backcountry or are involved in emergency communications, you may want to take a new class offered through Western Nevada College Community Education.

Starting Jan. 31, an 11-session class will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Carson City campus. Instructor Jeff Cauhape, of K7BCV, will lead students through the ARRL licensing manual with hands-on activities.

The text is ARRL Ham Radio License Manual, third edition, and is available through amazon.com.

There is no Morse code requirement, no electrical engineering experience, or higher math involved in the class.

Additionally, students have the chance to walk away from the class with their Technician's Class license. For the final session, students can take their licensing exam in lieu of a final.

HAM radio is an important aid to hikers, hunters, off-roaders, and people who work in the backcountry. First responders are encouraged to take this class to enhance their career skills.

To sign up, go to http://www.wnc.edu and select "Academics," then "Community/Continuing Education," then "Carson City." "HAM Radio" will be under the "SELF" category.

For information, go to Cauhape's website: http://www.k7bcv-radio.tech.

After students complete the class, they can put their knowledge to use through the Sierra Intermountain Emergency Radio Association. Its website is cvhams.com.