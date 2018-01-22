Western Nevada College to offer class on Medicare

"Imagine Understanding Your Medicare Insurance Options" will be a class offered by Western Nevada College.

The class will consist of four two-hour sessions. The class will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on Jan. 30, Feb. 1, Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 at a place still to be determined. Instructor Mike Colson will cover Medicare Parts A, B, C and D in detail, the difference between Advantage and supplemental plans and the pros and cons of each, an in depth description of insurance options and pitfalls to avoid.

Cost for the class is $49.

To register for the class, visit https://www.campusce.net/wnc/course/course.aspx?catId=22.