Western Nevada College to offer class on Medicare
January 22, 2018
"Imagine Understanding Your Medicare Insurance Options" will be a class offered by Western Nevada College.
The class will consist of four two-hour sessions. The class will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on Jan. 30, Feb. 1, Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 at a place still to be determined. Instructor Mike Colson will cover Medicare Parts A, B, C and D in detail, the difference between Advantage and supplemental plans and the pros and cons of each, an in depth description of insurance options and pitfalls to avoid.
Cost for the class is $49.
To register for the class, visit https://www.campusce.net/wnc/course/course.aspx?catId=22.
Trending In: Announcements
- Western Nevada College offering class to certify HAM radio technicians
- Chance to meet soccer professionals offered at Carson City event
- Free cooking class and dinner offered in Dayton
- Workshop about sprouting seeds planned in Carson City
- Youth production of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ finishes this weekend in Carson City
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City Culture & Tourism Authority awards $131,000 consulting contract
- Man held after meth found near 4-year-old, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Rising overtime at Nevada prisons draws Gov. Brian Sandoval’s ire
- Senator Square: Carson High School varsity basketball team moves audience to tears
- David Pelzer, author of A Child Called ‘It’ to visit Fallon during National Child Abuse and Prevention Month