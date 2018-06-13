Wild horse advocate to be Dems luncheon speaker

Dorothy Nylen from the Wild Horse Preservation League will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. She will review strategies advocated by the League for keeping wild horses free from slaughter and eventual extinction, and will explain what members of the public can do to help advance those goals. The group hopes to avoid having all of Nevada's wild horses confined to a limited number of sanctuaries.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on June 18th at Carson City's Round Table Pizza, near Starbucks in the Walmart retail complex, just off of College Parkway. All-you-can-eat buffet lunch is available. All are welcome.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these fundraisers help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ while affording the community an opportunity to engage with candidates, office holders, subject matter experts and public policy advocates in an unstructured, open-ended and informal atmosphere.

Donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but are not required. For further information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.