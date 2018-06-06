Wildfire awareness presentation planned at Spooner Lake State Park

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – Learn how to handle wildlife encounters, whether it be while camping, hiking or in your own backyard. Join the Nevada Department of Wildlife's Urban Wildlife Coordinator for a lesson on what to do and how to react to wild animals; from raccoons and coyotes to bears and mountain lions. This family-friendly event is free, and park entrance fees will be waived for attendees. The program will be held outdoors and may be cancelled due to inclement weather. Sign-ups are encouraged, but not required, by calling 775-749-5980.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 12, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Spooner Lake State Park is located a quarter mile north of Highway 50 on State Route 28.

COST: Event is free. Park entrance fees are waived for this event.

CONTACT: Josh Rhein, 775-749-5980, spooner.ranger@gmail.com