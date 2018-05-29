Wildflower walks planned at Spooner Lake in June

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – Spooner Lake is home to more than 100 different species of wildflowers. Join a wildflower expert for a leisurely two-mile walk around the lake to learn about plant names, uses, habitats and to enjoy their beauty.

Park entrance fees are waived for event attendees. Pets are not recommended and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Please dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots, and bring a hat, water, snacks, sunscreen and insect repellent.

Group size is limited to 12 participants; therefore, signups are required by calling 775-749-5980 or emailing spooner.ranger@gmail.com

WHEN: June 7, 9, 13 and 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Spooner Lake is located a quarter mile north of US Highway 50 on State Route 28

COST: Free

CONTACT: Josh Rhein, 775-749-5980 or spooner.ranger@gmail.com

INFORMATION: park.nv.gov/events