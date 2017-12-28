William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for Dec. 31-Jan. 6
December 28, 2017
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Center is closed for New Year's
Recommended Stories For You
Tuesday: Chicken teriyaki, fried rice, layered salad and fresh orange
Wednesday: Oven fried chicken, red potatoes, peas and carrots, garden salad, fruited gelatin, wheat bread
Thursday: Pub house cod, sweet potato fries. Brussel sprouts, coleslaw, peach cobbler
Friday: Grilled Ham and Cheese with tomato, steak fries, garden vegetables, pea salad and apple slices
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Stone Cabin Coffee is the new home for gathering in Fallon
- Carson City Arby’s reopens Thursday after makeover
- Ethics case against Nevada legislators resurrected
- Two Carson City men arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery
- 21-year-old held on cocaine charge, according to Carson City Sheriff’s Office