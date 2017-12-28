 William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for Dec. 31-Jan. 6 | NevadaAppeal.com

William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for Dec. 31-Jan. 6

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Center is closed for New Year's

Tuesday: Chicken teriyaki, fried rice, layered salad and fresh orange

Wednesday: Oven fried chicken, red potatoes, peas and carrots, garden salad, fruited gelatin, wheat bread

Thursday: Pub house cod, sweet potato fries. Brussel sprouts, coleslaw, peach cobbler

Friday: Grilled Ham and Cheese with tomato, steak fries, garden vegetables, pea salad and apple slices