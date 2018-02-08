William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for Feb. 12-16
February 8, 2018
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Chicken Caesar salad, fruit cups and garlic bread
Tuesday: Liver and onions or chopped beef, Mexican corn, tomato vinaigrette, mashed potatoes, whole wheat bread and sliced peaches
Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu, broccoli salad, asparagus with hollandaise, mixed berries and birthday cake
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, French baked potatoes, whole wheat bread, strawberry yogurt and orange juice
Friday: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, garden veggies, pineapple coleslaw and crisped rice treats
