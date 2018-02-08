 William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for Feb. 12-16 | NevadaAppeal.com

William N. Pennington Life Center senior menus for Feb. 12-16

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Chicken Caesar salad, fruit cups and garlic bread

Recommended Stories For You

Tuesday: Liver and onions or chopped beef, Mexican corn, tomato vinaigrette, mashed potatoes, whole wheat bread and sliced peaches

Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu, broccoli salad, asparagus with hollandaise, mixed berries and birthday cake

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, French baked potatoes, whole wheat bread, strawberry yogurt and orange juice

Friday: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, garden veggies, pineapple coleslaw and crisped rice treats