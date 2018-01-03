Winter trail running series picking up in Carson City

Runners of all levels are signing up for the third of five winter trail runs offered in the 8th annual Be Bold, Run in the Cold Winter Trail Series.

The race, sponsored by Ascent Runs, will start at 9 a.m. Jan. 6 at Centennial Park.

The course, described as predominantly single track trail with some technical rocky sections, offers two distance categories around the 5 and 10K marks.

The shorter race is usually 3 to 4 miles with the 10K anywhere from 6 to 8 miles, depending on conditions.

The series was created to keep runners and walkers motivated through the winter months and also as a way to supplement winter training. It highlights the extensive trail networks surrounding the capital city.

Registration is $20 per race and $10 for students. The cost on race day goes up $5.

For information, go to ascentruns.com.