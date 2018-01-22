Workshop about sprouting seeds planned in Carson City
January 22, 2018
Everything you need to know about starting seed sprouts will be covered in a workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Greenhouse Garden Center, 2450 S. Curry St.
David Ruf will talk about how to grow and prepare sprouts, a process that takes 3-7 days and allows the cultivator to grow nutritious vegetables in their own kitchen.
The cost of the workshop is $10 per person, and the cost includes a sprouting jar and seeds.
Reservations are required. For information and reservations, call the center at 775-882-8600.
Trending In: Announcements
- Western Nevada College offering class to certify HAM radio technicians
- Chance to meet soccer professionals offered at Carson City event
- Free cooking class and dinner offered in Dayton
- Workshop about sprouting seeds planned in Carson City
- Youth production of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ finishes this weekend in Carson City
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City Culture & Tourism Authority awards $131,000 consulting contract
- Man held after meth found near 4-year-old, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Rising overtime at Nevada prisons draws Gov. Brian Sandoval’s ire
- Senator Square: Carson High School varsity basketball team moves audience to tears
- David Pelzer, author of A Child Called ‘It’ to visit Fallon during National Child Abuse and Prevention Month