Workshop about sprouting seeds planned in Carson City

Everything you need to know about starting seed sprouts will be covered in a workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Greenhouse Garden Center, 2450 S. Curry St.

David Ruf will talk about how to grow and prepare sprouts, a process that takes 3-7 days and allows the cultivator to grow nutritious vegetables in their own kitchen.

The cost of the workshop is $10 per person, and the cost includes a sprouting jar and seeds.

Reservations are required. For information and reservations, call the center at 775-882-8600.