Writers’ Wednesday shares legends of Strawberry Valley

For more than 160 years, a rest stop and tavern on California's Highway 50 in the Sierra Nevada has existed to serve a traveling public.

The cavalcade of immigrants who rambled by — gold miners, silver miners, scoundrels and hopeful pilgrims — helped forge the West's history — and many of its myths.

Generation after generation, the dreamers and the dregs wound their way through Strawberry Valley. It is their story told by author Richard L. Mitchell, who will discuss his book, "Strawberry Valley of Legends," at the Nevada Historical Society's Writers' Wednesday program on April 11.

The event starts at 5 p.m. with a book signing and wine-and-cheese reception, with the lecture starting at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, free for members and children 17 and younger.

The Writers' Wednesday Lecture Series, held the second Wednesday of each month, features a different author who takes part in a book signing, a presentation and a question-and-answer session with the audience.

The intent of the program is to highlight writers who specifically focus on Nevada, the Great Basin, or the West in general. The authors talk about the content of their books and share details of the creative process.

Seating is limited and patrons are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a seat. Members of the public who need special accommodations or assistance should contact the Nevada Historical Society at 688-1190 in advance.