‘Writing Women Back Into History’ program slated in Minden

In honor of Women's History Month, the Douglas County Democratic Women is hosting Nancy Cannon Downey, a sociology and women's studies instructor at the University of Nevada, Reno, at its March 5 program. Downey's presentation will center on "Writing Women Back Into History."

The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

The cost is $25 per person. Reservations are required by noon on March 1. To RSVP, send an email to dcdw@gbis.com, or call 775-267-0539.