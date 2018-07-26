Yard sale sponsored by Fernley Republican Women set for Aug. 10 and 11
July 26, 2018
The Fernley Republican Women will hold its annual yard sale from 7 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. Aug. 10 and 11 at 1105 Sage St. in Fernley.
Members of the organization and their friends have been collecting items for more than six months.
Items for sale will include small kitchen appliances, bedding, clothing (men, women, boys, girls and baby), knickknacks, pots and pans, pet items, books, tools and more.
For information, contact Judy Williams at 775-575-1118, or check the FRW website, fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.
