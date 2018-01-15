Young artist Allison Rasmussen awarded residency in Silver City

Allison Rasmussen is creating a permanent artwork for the Resident Artist program in Silver City using Pushcart Prize-nominated poet David Lee's poem "Silver City Dawn Psalm" as its focus.

During his 2016 visit, Lee wrote the poem about watching the sun rise in Silver City, and it was later nominated for a Pushcart Prize.

Allison is an honors student at Argent Preparatory Academy. She's studying art at Western Nevada College through the Jump Start early college program. At age 18, she is planning to complete an associate's degree this year.

Each year, the Resident Artist program hosts at least one young emerging artist in addition to established artists.

Recent residents include photographer Frances Melhop; UK artist Stewart Easton; New Zealand artist Sophie Scott; and former Utah Poet Laureate David Lee.

For information about the program, go to artistresidencysilvercitynv.wordpress.com.