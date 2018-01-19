Youth production of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ finishes this weekend in Carson City

Youth Theatre Carson City will perform its final four performances of "Singin' in the Rain, Jr." this weekend in the Bob Boldrick Theatre.

The musical, set to play Saturday and Sunday inside the Community Center, was adapted by Broadway's Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay.

The youth cast includes more than 40 local students in grades K-12. It features Xander Borg, 15, as the incomparable Don Lockwood; Shannon Mick, 16, as the screechy-voiced Lina Lamont; Cameron Miller, 16, as the lovable comic sidekick Cosmo Brown; and Hannah Walker, 14, as the up-and-coming starlet Kathy Selden.

Performances are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors.

For tickets and information, go to http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com. Tickets will be sold at the door.