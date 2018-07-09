Annual chili cookoff to benefit Honor Flight Nevada returning this weekend

Chili cooks from, Canada, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, California, and Nevada are convening in Carson City this weekend to compete for a place in the World Championship Chili Cook-off in St. Louis on Sept. 28-30, when $100,000 will be awarded to the top cook.

The High Sierra Regional Competition will be on Saturday and the Nevada Capitol Regional Competition will be on Sunday. Both competitions will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St.

A fundraiser for Honor Flight Nevada, the cookoff is sanctioned by the International Chili Society. Ten of the cooks planning to compete are current or former world champions.

There will be red chili, green chili, salsa, and, new this year, a home-style competition that includes beans in the recipe.

Chili tasting kits are $3 each. Also included are raffle tickets, live music and a craft fair.

Monies raised will help take veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials built in their honor and paid for by their service to our country.

For information, call Big John at 775-315-3700.