Annual community reunion canceled until next year

Former students toured the Old High School during a previous all-community reunion. The Old High School, which now houses the administrative offices, served as the county’s high school until 1988.

Steve Ranson/LVN

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another victim — the annual Fallon/Churchill County Community Reunion that was scheduled for Aug. 14-16.

Reunion Chairwoman Susan McCormick said too many uncertainties exist with the event.

“I had a long call with Robert Erquiaga (the city’s legal and administrative director), and after much consideration, we made the decision to cancel the reunion,” McCormick said. “As Robert said, the risks outweigh the rewards.”

McCormick said the city is still hoping to have the concert, but they will make a decision based on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement June 30.

“This is not the news we were hoping for, but we also know it isn’t possible to have an event like we’re used to having, if social distancing, masks and other protocols are required,” she said. “What we hear most is how much people enjoy visiting, hugging and having personal conversations with classmates and friends they’ve missed or haven’t seen in years,” she added.

McCormick said the reunion was planning to honor the Class of 1960, but the group has canceled their reunion.

“So, rather than try to limit capacity or work with difficult requirements, we think it best to look forward to 2021 where we plan to honor both the Class of 1960 and 1961,” McCormick said.

The date for next year’s reunion is Aug. 20-22.

The community-wide reunion began in 2014 to complement Nevada’s sesquicentennial activities. Classes and individuals met on a Friday night to begin three days of dinners, a concert, area tours and a Sunday breakfast. The reunion is not only for former students. McCormick said anyone is invited to attend including former teachers, parents and friends of the Greenwave.

Every year through 2019, the reunion continues to attract large numbers of former classes who want to set up a tent at Oats Park. Returning students and friends also had the opportunity to tour the Churchill County Museum, Fallon Theater, the Old High School, the county library, the fire department, the Douglass House, the Old Post Office and Cottage Schools. Mayor Ken Tedford conducted a chat at Fallon City Hall.

The various classes and the Greenwave Hall of Fame either had tents or tables at Oats Park. The Greenwave Hall of Fame committee sold Greenwave T-shirts as a fundraising project.