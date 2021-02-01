Another winter weather advisory for Tahoe, most of Sierra

RENO — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory ahead of another snowstorm headed for Lake Tahoe and most of the Sierra.

The advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday and lasts until 4 a.m., Wednesday for the greater Lake Tahoe area, where more than a foot of snow is possible on top of the mountains. Two to 6 inches of snow is forecast at lake level, with 6 to 14 inches at elevations above 7,000 feet.

In Carson City, Tuesday’s forecast is a 50 percent chance of rain with the snow level rising from 5,500 feet to 6,100 feet. Tuesday night calls for a chance of rain turning to snow after 11 p.m., with the snow level lowering to 4,600 feet after midnight.

Wednesday has a 20 percent chance of snow before becoming mostly sunny with a high near 40.

The same advisory is in place for parts of California north of Tahoe in Lassen, Plumas and Sierra counties. Three 3 to 8 inches of snow is expected there west of U.S. Highway 395, and up to a foot in the highest elevations.

The advisory runs from 4 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday as far south as Mammoth Lakes, where 4 to 10 inches is possible above 7,000 feet at Yosemite National Park.

Last week, more than 9 feet of snow fell over a three-day stretch at Mammoth Lakes and nearly 5 feet at some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts.