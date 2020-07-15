Apartments planned for old Copeland Lumber site in Carson City

A 248-unit apartment complex is under development on the vacant lot at the corner of Stewart and 9th streets where Copeland Lumber was once located.

Anne Knowles/Nevada Appeal

A new Carson City apartment complex is on the drawing board.

A five-story, 248-unit development planned for 906 S. Stewart St., underwent a major project review with the city.

The complex is slated for the 3.4-acre vacant lot at the corner of Stewart and 9th streets, where Copeland Lumber was formerly located.

On July 1, the property was sold by Silver Lantern LLC, which is managed by The Carrington Company, the Carson Mall’s owner, to LD Carson City Stewart St LLC, based in Dallas. The applicant for the review, Pillar Income Asset Management, is also based in Dallas.

The design includes 20 studio apartments, 136 one-bedroom units, and 92 two-bedroom units as well as a six-story parking garage and courtyard with pool.

The plan requires a special use permit because it is a residential-only project in a downtown mixed-use zoning district and it is not stepping the building back. (A step back requires that any portion of a building above a certain height is further pushed in toward the center of the property.) All special use permits have to be approved by the Planning Commission.

According to the project review, studies on water, sewer, storm drain, flood and traffic impacts will have to be submitted as part of its review by the commission. And if it moves forward new curb, gutter and sidewalk must be installed with it on both Stewart and 9th streets as well as half-street paving on 9th Street and a half-street mill and overlay on Stewart Street.

The site has been vacant since 2016, when the lumber building and a two-story office building there were demolished. Copeland Lumber closed in 2008 after more than 50 years in Carson City.