Appeals court denies bid to resurrect Bundy standoff case

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Cliven Bundy talks to reporters outside Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Las Vegas. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal in San Francisco on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, denied prosecutors' efforts to overturn U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro's decision to stop a months-long trial in January 2018 due to prosecutorial misconduct and her order dismissing the case so it could not be re-filed.

LAS VEGAS — A U.S. appeals court has refused to resurrect the criminal case against states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy and family members stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents trying to round up Bundy cattle around the family ranch in Nevada.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday denied prosecutors’ efforts to overturn U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro’s decision to stop a months-long trial in January 2018, declare prosecutorial misconduct and dismiss the criminal indictment so it could not be re-filed.

Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy and Montana militia leader Ryan Payne had faced life in prison but were set free after nearly two years of detention ahead of trial.

Bundy, 74, maintains the federal government has no authority over state lands. He continues to refuse to pay decades’ worth of government grazing fees for his cows in what is now Gold Butte National Monument, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

“They still say I’m trespassing,” Bundy told The Associated Press on Thursday. “These feds came in here and overreached on my land and my ranch. We’re willing to go through what we’ve had to to defend our rights and the constitution and freedom.”